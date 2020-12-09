Apple Watch: Apple increases its dominance in the smartwatch market

It is no longer really possible to ignore it: the Apple Watch is one of Apple’s greatest achievements today. Apple is even expanding its dominance in the smartwatch sector, if we are to believe the latest numbers from Counterpoint. The market share of the Apple Watch (all models combined) rose from 26% in the third quarter of 2019 to 28% in the third quarter of 2020. The Pdm of the Apple Watch exceeds the combined share of the smartwatches from Samsung and Samsung Watch Huawei (10 and 15% respectively) .

It should be noted, however, that the two Asian companies have made progress in this segment. As a result, Huawei’s sales rose sharply in the third quarter (10 to 15% of Pdm), while Samsung gained two points from Pdm (from 8 to 10%). Analysts are now betting on explosive sales of Apple Watch in the fourth quarter beyond the 10 million units sold. We are definitely very far from the shy start of 2014.