xCloud for iOS will be available in spring 2021

Microsoft has announced that xCloud will be available to everyone on iOS in spring 2021. At the same time, the cloud gaming service will also be available on PC with Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft states the following on its website:

In Spring 2021, we’ll take another step forward to reach more gamers around the world by making cloud games accessible through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC using the Xbox app and browser, as well as iOS devices . via the internet browser. By opening the door to the Xbox ecosystem for more than a billion devices, we aim to create an experience that is accessible to all types of gamers. Whether you want to play Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on iPhone, or join an attack in Destiny 2: Beyond the Light on a Surface Pro tablet between dates, it is possible.

As Microsoft points out, xCloud will be available on iOS through Safari and not through an app that can be downloaded from the App Store. This is due to Apple’s pretty strict rules for cloud gaming. Microsoft (like others) will go through Safari to bypass them.

xCloud has been available on Android for a few weeks. The cloud gaming service is included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer for € 12.99 / month.

In addition to xCloud on iOS in 2021, there will be data for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft takes the opportunity to share some data:

Over 1.6 million game updates have been received on Xbox Series X | S installed. 40% of players who joined the Xbox family for the first time on Xbox Series S Europe saw record sales with a console flow in record time in France, Germany and the UK. This makes it one of the fastest selling Xbox Series X | markets S.