towards a fine of 10% of sales for digital giants

On December 8, 2020, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) proposed increasing fines for competition-related crimes. Unsurprisingly, the GAFAs are targeted. UK ambitions go beyond the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and impose a fine of up to 10% of the company’s annual global turnover, compared to 4% foreseen in the European regulation.

“We believe that this level of penalty is sufficient to have a dissuasive effect and that it is proportional to the fines imposed in antitrust cases and by other regulators,” argues the CMA. Based on 2019 revenue, that 10% would mean a fine of € 16.2 billion for Google and € 7.1 billion for Facebook.

The UK government has set up a Digital Markets Unit (DMU) within the CMA to examine companies with “entrenched market power”. The DMU will start operations in April 2021 and have the power to impose fines.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has stated that technology giants may need to be more transparent about the services they provide and the use of personal data. Digital businesses could therefore be forced to make a decision about whether or not to accept targeted advertising and could no longer impose restrictions that make it difficult to access competing tools.

The UK government also wants more clarity on mergers and acquisitions involving influential players in the world of technology. The CMA highlights “the specific risks and potential harm that these transactions pose to consumers”.

Google UK & Ireland Vice President Ronan Harris praised the “rules that support growth and innovation”. In a written statement to CNBC, he said, “We look forward to working constructively with DMU and other UK lawmakers on evidence-based, forward-looking codes of conduct.” The news is also well received on the Facebook page. One of its spokespeople said the company recognizes “the need for competition rules that are tailored to the needs of the UK and support innovation, competition and consumer welfare.”

While the tech giants seem concerned about protecting the UK market and consumers, they may simply have to hold back while they await their antitrust lawsuits in the US. At the same time, the European Union should lay down new rules for managing the digital market next week. Whether the fines will be higher in the UK remains to be seen which rules they will apply to.