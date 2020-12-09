The new lock will affect retail: sadness in the city center – the economy

The HDE trade association is talking about a “fire in our inner cities” and calls on the fire brigade: the state must help businesses during the coming weeks in the spirit of hospitality. It will be expensive. The store (excluding grocery stores) could close up to a billion sales a day, the association calculated. In the case of November and December aid, the federal government uses the previous month’s turnover as a reference; The companies concerned are to receive 75 percent of it from the federal government. In just two months, it costs around € 35 billion – without retail.

A quarter of sales before Christmas

“Apart from the week before Christmas Eve, the time between Christmas and New Year is the period with the biggest turnover,” says HDE chief Stefan Genth. Many retailers achieved a quarter of their annual sales in November and December. It included a bookstore, a watch and jewelry retailer, and a toy store. Initially, the industry was optimistic about Christmas shopping and even expected an increase over the previous year. This optimism is gone. The last few weeks have fallen short of expectations and it is only a matter of days before the shops close again.

Almost no infections among employees

The industry argues – as in the hospitality industry – for a low number of infections in shops and stores. Numbers among retailers show that retail is not a hotspot, regardless of the size of the sales area. Closure is therefore not necessary as a measure to combat the pandemic. Nevertheless, Genth is aware of the political effort to keep people at home by further reducing the possibilities of contact outside their home. So if the closure of stores cannot be prevented, Genth appeals to politicians, then at first “after Christmas” rather than January.

The days between Christmas and New Year are used by many people to exchange gifts or use vouchers. The most popular gift for Christmas shopping has been a voucher for years. This is followed by toys, books and CDs, as well as stationery.

Appeal to the government

On Wednesday, several sectors of the economy, including trade and crafts, called on the federal government to provide “additional support” so companies and businesses can get through the cold. To this end, the so-called working group for medium-sized enterprises would like “national holistic procedures”. And since it was already there, the association wrote additional demands on its wish lists: Less state influence and bureaucracy, just no supply chain law and no legal right to work from home. “At least until the end of the legislative term, medium-sized enterprises are demanding a moratorium on burdens.”

3.2 million employees

In this country alone, around 3.2 million people work in retail. And these days are usually the most stressful days. It’s different because of Corona. Significantly fewer customers come to the stores and less money is spent. With the start of the new block in early November, both economic and income expectations worsened, and with it the propensity to buy. At the same time, the savings rate in this country has risen to a record level of around 17 percent – although there is no interest in it. For every 100 euros in income, 17 euros are saved. The previous record comes from 1991 with 12.9 percent.

10,000 more employees for Amazon

“Even during the corona crisis, customers buy gifts, but they shop significantly more online and travel to city centers less often,” says HDE CEO Genth. 44 percent of consumers wanted their Christmas shopping to be more online. The main recipient is Amazon. The American group, which has 16,000 employees in 15 distribution and logistics centers in the country, is increasing this core workforce by 10,000 in the weeks before Christmas. According to observations from the Verdi service union, Amazon has no problem getting people into the job market because the stationary business has hired significantly fewer seasonal workers than in previous years.

According to HDE estimates, Christmas sales in online retail are expected to increase by almost a fifth. At the same time, the current HDE survey clearly shows that retailers in the city center, especially the clothing store, assume that the blockage will pose a threat. Shops in city centers are likely to still open, but politicians are urging consumers to stay home. As a result, many shops and businesses could no longer survive. A third of retailers need to exist, HDE said in a survey conducted before the resumption of the deal.