AirPods Max: Development started 4 years ago

Apple started working on the AirPods Max four years ago, according to Dinesh Dave. This is a former Apple designer. He made the revelation on Twitter in response to a question.

The AirPods Max, formalized by Apple yesterday, is said to be called AirPods Studio. It was Ming-Chi Kuo who first mentioned its existence in 2018. The analyst had spoken of a wireless headset that was high-end.

The work on the AirPods Max four years ago is interesting. In fact, 2016 was exactly the year Apple launched its first AirPods headphones. We can therefore conclude that Apple was already thinking about a headset project at this point.

Either way, you have to be patient to get your hands on an AirPods Max. Apple has announced that its $ 699 headset will not ship before January 7th for orders placed today. It’s even worse for the sky blue model with 12-14 week delivery.

Apple relies heavily on audio quality with these headphones. The first tests will arrive soon to see if the product is really good. Most importantly, this will be an opportunity to make comparisons with helmets from other brands.