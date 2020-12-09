The study shows a social gap in prevention: health mortality is increasing – the economy

The number of deaths from health is rising in Germany. Only 35 percent of citizens believe that their own behavior can have a strong impact on their health. Five years ago, it was 46 percent. And there is also a significant social gap in prevention and health knowledge. For example, people with high socioeconomic status have lived healthier consciousness and paid more attention to prevention than people with lower incomes and education, according to a study by the Health Knowledge Foundation, available at Tagesspiegel, which will be published this Thursday.

“Even in 2020, health will still depend on the social class,” sums up the main results of the chairman of the Ralf Suhr Foundation. “People with lower socioeconomic status rate their own health, health-related quality of life and their ability to influence their health much worse.”

Income, education, employment, social environment: Several studies have already shown that one’s own health is also largely linked to social group membership – including evidence that poor people die up to eight years earlier than rich people. In the current study, three out of four respondents with a higher socioeconomic status rate their health as “good” to “very good”. In contrast, it is less than half of people with low status. No wonder: 54 percent of the socio-economically weaker suffer from at least one chronic disease. For the socio-economically stronger, it is only 33 percent.

Only one in three people believes that it has a major impact on their health

The other finding is really surprising. Despite more opportunities to learn more about prevention, more and more people in this country are fatalizing their own health. Of the entire population, only 35 percent believe that it can have a “strong” effect on their health. In 2015, it was 46 percent. The authors of the study are concerned about this decline. After all, “knowing your own ability to influence and trust them is the key to prevention – and therefore a resource for your own health,” Suhr emphasizes.

In addition, this decisive factor reveals an enormous social gradient: out of respondents with a high socio-economic status, every second person is convinced that they can have a strong effect on health through their own behavior. For respondents with low socio-economic status, it is only a quarter. The rest, 75 percent, believe that their lifestyle has no or at least no significant effects on their health.

The proportion of those who believe in their own ability to influence is highest among 50- and 64-year-olds. In this age group it is 39 percent. Your own state of health also plays a role. Especially people with chronic diseases know about the effects of certain behaviors on their well-being. In the survey, seven out of ten chroniclers said they could influence the course of their illness in this way.

Your own mistake is the biggest risk

Where do Germans see the greatest risk of serious illness? Most of them, specifically around 50 percent, name their own way of life and the corresponding abuse. In second place are “genes” with 37 percent. “Stress” – to some extent also affecting itself – is in third place with 26 percent, before “environmental influences” with 23 percent. There are almost no gender differences in these evaluations. However, 25 percent do not trust it to be evaluated.

But many people know which diseases a healthy lifestyle can protect against: 58 percent report high blood pressure / hypertension, back pain 54 percent, diabetes 52 percent, and burnout 45 percent. Parkinson’s disease (1.3 percent), epilepsy (1 percent) and multiple sclerosis (0.6 percent) are at the lower end of the scale. The clear causes of all three diseases mentioned above are in fact unclear.

Social differences in knowledge about prevention

Most Germans also know the most obvious prevention options. 82 percent of Germans believe that non-smoking is good for their health. 80 percent think that getting enough sleep is an important way to stay healthy. 79 percent ticked “lots of movement” and 78 percent ticked “watch your weight.” Yoga and other relaxation techniques (20 percent), as well as occasional starvation (17 percent), are considered less relevant.

But even here there are socio-economic differences. People from higher social classes attach much more importance to weight control than respondents with low social status (82 to 68 percent). The same is true for healthy eating (77 to 60 percent) or regular exercise, where the ratings of the two groups differ the most (82 to 59 percent). And even when it comes to knowing the importance of smoking, you can find a significant difference of 88 to 78 percent.

It is clear that women attach significantly more importance to prevention than men – regardless. This applies to non-smoking (86 to 78 percent) as well as preventive medical examinations (76 to 63 percent), alcohol abstention (70 to 59 percent) or relaxation techniques (29 to 11 percent).

Problems accessing useful information

Interest in health issues is high regardless of social class. 65 percent of all respondents said they were “interested” or even “very interested”. And if this information is of personal significance, the number of people with great interest increases from 17 to 31 percent. For people with lower social status, the general interest in information is only five percentage points lower. Your problem is getting information.

While one in four respondents with low social status admits difficulties here, only one in sixteen of those with high socio-economic status does. And not only the comprehensibility, but also the credibility and reliability of information, for example on the Internet, as well as the identification of incorrect information and manipulated information are a big problem for many. Doris Schaeffer, head of the Interdisciplinary Center for Health Literacy Research at the University of Bielefeld and scientific advisor for this study, calls for “we need to improve overall health literacy and enable the entire population, especially vulnerable groups, to handle health information with confidence.” it is an important prerequisite for you to “do the right thing” yourself.

The difference between aspiration and reality

However, when it comes to prevention, there is also a difference between aspiration and reality: although many realize that certain behaviors can have a positive effect on health, many do not take such measures. Only 70 percent of respondents said they do not actually smoke – although 82 percent of those surveyed know that non-smoking is important to staying healthy and fit. And when it comes to introducing a healthy lifestyle into everyday life, there are also social differences: 78 percent of upper-class people say they quit smoking for health reasons. In the socio-economically lower class it is only 60 percent.

The study is based on 1255 oral interviews with the Institut für Demosskopie Allensbach – in a representative selection of quotas with a statistically significant cross-section of the population aged 16 and over. The surveys took place from 1 to 12 September 2019.