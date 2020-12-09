Former Salesforce researcher starts his own search engine

Richard Socher, former chief scientist at Salesforce, who contributed in particular to the development of the Einstein platform, is starting an AI-based search engine that is not dependent on advertising, reports TechCrunch. Objective: Come to compete with the Google Juggernaut.

Build on user trust

You.com is already available and you can get your own personalized url with your name on it. This element indicates that social sharing elements will be incorporated into the service. However, we have to wait for the official start, Richard Socher also provided some details about the operation of You.com. He wants to promote trust and reliability and not “clickbait”. His search engine also values ​​friendliness and honesty.

You.com will therefore primarily focus on consumers and their needs. In order to achieve this, Richard Socher believes that his experience in the field of artificial intelligence can be of great help: “The most important thing we can do in our lives right now is to build a search engine. Reliable with AI and superpowers in natural language processing to help everyone make the various complex decisions in their life, starting with buying complex products but also being general from the get-go. “

If the German had the idea of ​​creating his own search engine, it is mainly because the fact that Internet users have difficulty separating the true from the false on the Internet has a very negative effect on the company. and he also wants to prioritize the security of user data. With his platform he wants to prove that it is possible to be profitable and at the same time build a relationship of trust with your customers.

Come to rub your shoulders with the almighty giant

Richard Socher doesn’t hide it: he wants you.com to be a real alternative to Google search. With the involvement of Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and billionaire Jim Breyer among his investors, Socher wants to build a fundamentally different search engine than Google. While he acknowledges that Mountain View is a real monster in the field, he believes it could be difficult to replicate the you.com model without ruining your own primary revenue model.

In addition, Socher intends to benefit from Google’s antitrust lawsuit. The latter mainly focuses on the search engine and how it can optimize its advertising tools. In contrast to Search, you.com doesn’t want to be dependent on advertising at all. Despite the difficulties the company is facing, the challenge seems incredibly difficult to tackle: no competitor to Google has been able to face it, and the giant wields an overwhelming monopoly on the internet, but Socher’s idea is pretty exciting. It remains to be seen how that will develop.