LG is working on the design of transparent OLED automatic doors

The future is with us … and in this case, LG seems to be taking the term literally. The Korean manufacturer, which is a leading supplier on the OLED panel market thanks to its subsidiary LG Display, has worked with the Swedish manufacturer Assa Abloy Entrance Systems to develop automatic doors that – directly in their glass – have an OLED panel with transparent properties include. Unsurprisingly, these doors are designed for businesses and stores to send out greeting messages for customers or even announcements for employees and employees. The possibility of simply using these doors for advertising displays is also mentioned by LG.

Are transparent OLED panels finally useful?

The presentation of transparent OLED panels is nothing new. LG has had several opportunities to show them at trade shows in recent years, but this technology is rarely used successfully outside the halls of the CES, ISE or similar events. As The Verge reminds us, LG announced this summer that the subways in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shenzhen will now have windows with translucent OLED panels (for some trains). The latter is for example dedicated to the display of the route plan. Panasonic also recently announced the introduction of transparent screens based on OLED panels from LG Display. The same applies to the Chinese Xiaomi, but this time for a 55-inch / 120 Hz television that has been announced in China.

Together with LG, Samsung had also started developing translucent OLED panels, but apparently without much success. The company would have put an end to this research in 2016.

LG does not yet provide a launch window for its transparent OLED screen doors, but with the technology mature and already in commercial use in some sectors, it is certain that their market entry should only be a matter of months.