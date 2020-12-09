Apple would prepare chips for the Apple Car with TSMC

Apple is reportedly working with its long-term partner TSMC on chips for an autonomous Apple car. According to Digitimes, Apple would even use the idea of ​​having production facilities in the USA. The car would be similar in idea to a Tesla, but there are no further details on it.

Apple has been thinking about an Apple Car with Project Titan for several years. He initially thought Apple wanted a self-driving electric car. However, the manufacturer would have encountered difficulties that would have prompted him to adopt an autonomous driving system. This system could be available for various automakers to use in their cars. But are you really interested in this proposal?

Just yesterday we learned that something was changing at the top of Project Titan. John Giannandrea took over the helm, replacing Bob Mansfield, who is retiring. John Giannandrea is already Head of Artificial Intelligence and Siri at Apple.

When will we see this supposed Apple Car in collaboration between Apple and TSMC? There is no date yet. As an aside, it should be noted that Apple remains very vague in public. Tim Cook only admitted that autonomous driving was of interest to Apple.