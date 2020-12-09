Singapore approves the arrival of 4 new digital banks

On December 4, 2020, Singapore granted the Grab-Singtel Consortium, two Singaporean actors, a full banking license. This assignment takes place after an application for a license for digital banking was submitted a year ago. This consortium is 60% owned by Grab and 40% owned by Singtel, a split that was announced along with the request.

Three more licenses have also been granted, one to the Chinese Ant Group, owned by Alibaba, another to the Sea Group, and a final one to the 100% Chinese consortium of Greenland Financial Holdings, Linklogis Hong Kong and Beijing Co-operative Equity Investment Fund. Management. If the Singaporean government’s original goal was to issue five licenses. If only 4 are awarded, this is not due to a lack of applications as 21 companies submitted a file.

In the past, Singtel was in telecommunications and Grab in transportation, although the latter has diversified its activities, particularly with the delivery of groceries. According to the Singaporean authorities, Grab-Singtel’s services are slated to hit the market in 2022. At the same time, Arthur Lang, director of international affairs at Singtel, announced that the consortium would create 200 jobs by the end of 2021.

Two types of license were issued. The first, called the full banking license, provides banking services to retail clients. The second, the wholesale banking license, allows you to work with small and medium-sized businesses as well as other non-market participants. The full banking license is only valid for companies headquartered in Singapore. If a foreign company wants to acquire it, it must establish a joint venture with a Singaporean company. In addition, the joint venture must be based in the city-state.

The largest Asian bank “can hold out”

“We’re not entering the market like a typical fintech startup trying to overthrow established banks,” says Arthur Lang, Director of International Affairs at Singtel. The goal of the newcomer is to meet needs for which there is no solution today. Which can be difficult given the attractiveness of the city-state in the fintech sector. Piyush Gupta, director of the Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), Southeast Asia’s largest bank by assets, argues: “Singapore banks have been on the digital path for several years. […] There is hardly a market segment that is under-banked or that we cannot reach. “The Singtel manager doesn’t seem to be afraid of his competitors, though he describes them as” very strong and impressive “.

Piyush Gupta claims to “withstand” the arrival of new fintech companies. While Singtel’s stock rose 5.6% on December 7, 2020, DBS’s fell 1.3%. The director of DBS claims to have captured niche markets such as the elderly and small and medium-sized businesses. Even so, Piyush Gupta said he was closely following the activities of newcomers.

Singapore was originally supposed to issue these licenses in June, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these licenses are only now being issued. However, the cause of this delay is also a source of opportunity. Indeed, the SARS-CoV-2 crisis has changed consumption habits and shifted many activities online.