Apple lists the data collected by its applications

Apple also plays the transparency map by showing the data collected by its applications. This follows a comment from WhatsApp earlier today. Messenger had complained that third-party developers need to view data from their applications, not Apple.

This change affects the App Store and users with iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur. The application store will shortly list several sections on each sheet. The user knows what data is being collected by an application. Using this information, he can judge whether his criteria meet the conditions. One can imagine that a privacy conscious person will not download this or that app due to the data collected by the developer.

In the case of Apple, information from its applications (Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, etc.) is available directly in the App Store. For apps that are pre-installed on iOS and macOS, details will be available on the Apple website. Apple has not yet provided the link for that page.

As of yesterday, developers are required to provide information about the collection and use of their applications. Apple has not yet said when this information will appear in the App Store. But we can imagine that it will be a matter of days or even weeks.