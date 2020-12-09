Alleged unfair competition: 48 US states are suing Facebook – Economy

The US Consumer Protection Agency (FTC) and a number of states have sued Internet company Facebook for allegations of competition. In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Facebook is accused of using a “monopoly” position to prevent free competition. Facebook needs to disconnect from Instagram and WhatsApp.

Earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it would examine the acquisitions of Internet and technology giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and parent company Google Alphabet from 2010. The market power of corporations has been criticizing for some time.

In October, the US government sued Google on allegations of “illegal” monopoly on Internet search engines and online advertising. The government has proposed a possible division of the technology giant. (AFP)