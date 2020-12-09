Apple Watch: Tim Cook Talks Stunning Future Features

Apple is working on new features for its Apple Watch and Tim Cook assures us that the new features will be impressive as well as important.

The Apple boss said the Apple Watch is still in its infancy. He adds that the manufacturer is currently testing so-called “breathtaking” capabilities in its laboratories. Obviously it doesn’t say which functions are in question. Even so, Tim Cook recognizes that some will not see the light of day in public.

“Think about the number of sensors in your car,” said Tim Cook on the Apple Watch’s Exterior podcast. “It’s safe to say that your body is far more important than your car,” he added.

We know that with its Apple Watch, Apple has placed great emphasis on physical activity and health from the start. There is a monitoring of the heart rate, reports of irregularities in the heart rate, an EKG, the measurement of oxygen in the blood or the detection of falls. We can expect more elements in the next watches.

In addition to the Apple Watch, Tim Cook spoke about nature. He explains that he especially enjoys being in nature while not connected. He adds that the conference rooms at Apple Park are named after US national parks.