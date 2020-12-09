Facebook charged with abuse of dominant position

[Développement en cours …]

The United States eventually opens a lawsuit against Facebook. On Wednesday, December 9th, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced charges against Mark Zuckerberg’s company for abuse of dominance. In addition to investigating the takeovers of Instagram and WhatsApp, the court will deal with the management of personal data, but also with the business practices of Facebook. “Facebook has used its monopoly power to crush its smaller rivals and suppress competition, all to the detriment of everyday users. Instead of improving its own product, Facebook has taken advantage of consumers and made billions of dollars by turning their personal information into cash cow, ”explains Letitia James.

This process completes months of investigations into the practices of Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple who qualify as Big Tech. The investigation concluded with a historic hearing on July 29, 2020, during which CEOs of each company, led by David Cicilline, had to answer questions from members of the Congress. A question to Mark Zuckerberg hit the mark. When asked about the motivation for taking over Instagram, the CEO of Facebook had difficulty convincing. Worse still, he stated that Instagram was seen as a competitor. MEP Jerry Nadler replied: “(…) Facebook bought it instead of competing with it. It is precisely to prevent this type of anti-competitive acquisition that antitrust laws have been developed. From that moment it was clear that Facebook would be indicted in the months ahead.

In the same category

Apple will be stricter on tracking in 2021

Out of 50 states, nearly 48 have expressed willingness to participate in this matter. A case that will bring the United States against an almighty corporation that has more users than residents on the African continent. On the other hand, with this announcement, the country is initiating proceedings that, given the scope of the alleged facts and the size of the company that is responding, will certainly take several years.

#BREAKING: I lead a non-partisan coalition of 48 attorneys-general in a lawsuit against @Facebook to end the illegal monopoly.

We’re taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s illegal behavior.

– NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 9, 2020

In the United States, violating antitrust law can have serious consequences. Especially when it comes to consolidating a dominant position. Members of Congress inevitably remembered the fate of Standard Oil. It was in a monopoly situation and was broken up into 34 different companies, 7 of which were large. If it’s hard to imagine such a finality for Mark Zuckerberg, chances are Instagram will no longer bear the Facebook logo after testing. This is definitely recommended by the FTC in their complaint (.pdf).

That final decision would be in the direction of the Congress Committee. In the final report of his investigation, he considered it essential to achieve a “dismantling of the dominant platforms”.