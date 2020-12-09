The government provides an interactive map of the average rents in France

After two years of work, the Ministry of Ecological Change has just published its interactive map of average rents in France. A project that aims to bring more transparency to the particularly dark real estate rental market. While the intent is laudable, there are certain flaws in its execution that may call into question the relevance of this initiative.

A partnership with the main players in online real estate

In developing this interactive map of the average rents in France, the Ministry of Environmental Change worked with the big names of online real estate such as SeLoger, Leboncoin and PAP. A collaboration that also made it possible to collect data from more than 9 million rental advertisements and thus “develop a method for estimating indicators of rent (including fees) at the municipal level through m² for apartments and houses,” according to the government.

Two maps therefore emerged from this method: the first dealt with the average rents of apartments (49 m²) including fees and the second with the average rent of houses (92 m²), also with fees.

Without any real surprise, we find that Paris is the most expensive municipality in France in terms of apartment rents, with an average price of € 31 per m². This is followed by Neuilly-sur-Seine (€ 31 per m²) and Cap-d’Ail (€ 28.3 per m²). The podium is different for the houses: the municipalities of Beausoleil, Neuilly-sur-Seine and Èze are fighting for the first three podium places, while Paris only takes fourth place.

In general, we find that rents are higher in large cities and near the coast. Again, no real surprise. Marie Breuillé, member of the research team, explains: “Rents are high in tourist areas – coastal or mountain areas – in border areas and in overseas departments.” Basile Pfeiffer of the Department of Economic Studies of the Ministry of Habitat, Urban Planning and Landscapes (DHUP) believes that these cards “objectify any intuitions we might have”.

An experimental project that still has certain flaws

While these interactive maps can be used as a comparison tool for owners looking to rent out their property as well as renters wanting to know if they are paying the right price, they still have some major shortcomings. The first is that the data used is from 2018 and that the ANIL (National Agency for Information and Housing) plans to update it only every two years. However, real estate is a particularly dynamic market that can change drastically from one year to the next.

When asked by AFP, David Rodriguez, lawyer for the consumer association CLCV, believes that “in principle it is good to have a device that gives an idea of ​​the value of the market” but “this is not strict enough” for us to stand firm In addition, the lawyer regrets that the average values ​​given take into account the fees, which vary widely depending on the type and condition of the accommodation. Furthermore, the current data does not “definitely” differentiate between furnished and tourist rentals this is a factor that can greatly influence the average values ​​determined.

These are all parameters but can be refined over time. In fact, the team responsible for the project believes that it is still in the experimental phase but needs to evolve. Basile Pfeiffer explains in particular: “In a second phase, the methodology has to be consolidated, the update organized and the partnership aspect strengthened.” In the meantime, it’s better than nothing.