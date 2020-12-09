Alleged unfair competition: The US government and 48 US states are suing Facebook – Economy

The US government and 48 states are suing Facebook for allegations of unfair competition. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a non-partisan alliance of states led by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday accused the group in the relevant lawsuits of illegally building a monopoly. Among other things, the takeover of the Instagram photo service in 2012 and the WhatsApp chat service in 2014 were condemned. Facebook rejected the criticism.

The FTC accuses Facebook of pursuing a “systematic strategy” through such acquisitions to eliminate threats to its own monopoly. The court is proposing a possible measure that would force Facebook to sell individual business units. In recent years, the group has connected the technical infrastructure behind the platform of its online network, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp. This would make the division technically difficult.

New York Attorney General James said, “Facebook has used its monopoly power to crush smaller competitors and eliminate competition, to the detriment of ordinary users.” The lawsuit should send a clear message to Facebook and other companies: Restricting privacy would be pursued with all its might.

A report by Facebook lawyer Jennifer Newstead states: “Antitrust laws exist to protect consumers and encourage innovation, not to punish successful companies.” Facebook has invested billions of dollars to make Instagram and Whatsapp the products it is today. Newstead pointed out that the FTC itself once approved the takeover. The lawsuit is now sending a signal “that no purchase is ever final”.

For a long time, online heavyweights were only very loosely regulated in the US domestic market. Eventually, the mood changed. In October, the government and eleven states attacked the internet giant Google in a lawsuit. It is alleged that Google illegally protects its dominant position in Internet search and related advertising. The company refused. Legal experts doubt that the lawsuit will be successful. It must show, inter alia, that American consumers are harmed by Google’s anti-competitive behavior.

Targeting Facebook acquisitions

Facebook bought Instagram for about $ 1 billion and WhatsApp for about $ 22 billion. At the time, the takeover raised no objections from U.S. regulators – although critics argued that Facebook had included competitors who could become dangerous.

The online network anticipates that both services have been able to reach their current size, each with more than one billion users, not least thanks to Facebook’s technical platform. In addition, there is still a lot of competition. Facebook founder and boss Mark Zuckerberg also tried to buy the Snapchat photo app. However, their founders rejected the offer.

The European Commission has also approved the takeover of WhatsApp. However, Facebook later had to pay a fine for it because the company provided misleading information. When the takeover was announced, it was stated that it was not technically possible to merge the user data. Later, Facebook found its way. (DPA)