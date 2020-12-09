Docaposte (La Poste) acquires one of the flagships of French Edtech

Docaposte strengthens its presence in the education sector with the acquisition of Index Education, the French market leader in software for middle and high schools. With this acquisition, La Poste’s digital subsidiary aims to contribute to the development of digital education in France and strengthen the sovereignty of the data collected by Index Education solutions.

With the takeover of the publisher of Pronote, Docaposte offers itself as a leading provider of planning, planning and school life software for the secondary sector. Index education solutions equip more than 10,000 schools and are used by more than 15 million people (teachers, students, parents).

By taking control of Index Education, Docaposte announces its intention to “help accelerate the development of digital education services by combining the capabilities of both companies”.

In the same category

Facebook charged with abuse of dominant position

The transaction takes the form of a majority stake from Docaposte in the capital of Index Education with a minority stake from La Banque des Territoires. The joint investment by the two partners, presented as a “new example of the synergy between Le Groupe La Poste and Caisse des Dépôts”, shows the desire to “offer the guarantee of digital sovereignty of the data collected by Index Education solutions”. “. An important approach to data management in the eyes of the Ministry of National Education.

A guarantee for data sovereignty

Docaposte is already active in the field of education and is an expert in creating digital platforms. It would like to expand the range of services for schools. Olivier Vallet, CEO of Docaposte, emphasizes: “The synergies identified with Index Éducation enable us to offer our customers and users throughout France and Europe a continuous range.” Docaposte could thus integrate digital trust solutions such as electronic signatures.

A perspective shared by Olivier Calderon, founder of Index Education, who emphasizes that “the company is entering a new phase in its history. It will have the resources and skills necessary for its further development with the educational community, students and their families. “

Docaposte is a benchmark for trustworthy digital solutions and supports the transformation of companies and the public sector. The company employs more than 6,400 people at almost 70 locations and achieved sales of 700 million euros in 2019.