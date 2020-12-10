iPhone 13 delivered without a Lightning cable: Apple tests the water

Will Apple sell its iPhone 13 without a Lightning cable in the box? The builder sent his customers a survey to test the water. He had already done this before the iPhone 12 was released by suggesting removing the power adapter. This has effectively disappeared from the box.

In its survey, Apple asks its customers which items in the box they actually use with their iPhone. You can choose from the Apple sticker, the accessories for the SIM card tray and the Lightning-to-USB cable. The user can select or deselect the check boxes based on their usage. We suspect Apple in particular will be watching the number of people who uncheck the box for using the Lightning cable with iPhone.

In addition to the possible lack of the Lightning cable on the iPhone 13, Apple is asking questions about face recognition. The client asks the customers whether they are satisfied with the facial recognition. It is true that with the masks on the faces with the masks on the faces, its use is not optimal at this time of the health crisis. Apple offers several answer options, including “I prefer Touch ID”.

This point is very interesting as some rumors suggest a return of Touch ID with the next iPhones. The fingerprint sensor would be integrated directly into the screen. Will we have it with the iPhone 13 from 2021? This is an excellent question. But the answer is not certain at the moment.