Data collection: X mode needs to be removed from apps

Apple and Google have notified developers that they need to remove the X-Mode Social data collection tool from their apps. Those who do not follow the guidelines simply risk being banned from the App Store and Play Store.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google is giving developers seven days to remove X-Mode Social from their apps. If you want, you can apply for an extension of up to 30 days. At Apple, the deadline for removing the data collection tool is two weeks.

Last month, Vice reported that X-Mode was using its software to collect data on phones. The American company resold the data, in particular to service providers who work for the American government. These providers then transmitted the information to the US military.

An investigation has been launched to find out more about reselling the data. This is where Apple and Google come into play to ban X-Mode Social in apps. In the case of the App Store, Apple found 100 apps made by 30 developers who rely on the tracker.

This withdrawal of X-Mode Social in applications imposed by Apple and Google enhances respect for users’ privacy. For its part, X-Mode defends itself against its practices. The company collects data that is similar to that of other providers.