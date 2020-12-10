Two former Deliveroo deliverers start the rival service Norwich Urban Collective

Eight months ago, Maryanne Moles and Samantha Woodhouse decided to set up Deliveroo’s delivery agents, Norwich Urban Collective. This platform, which competes with Deliveroo, does not take any commission on orders from restaurant owners.

Norwich Urban Collective does not tax restaurant owners

Maryanne Moles and Samantha Woodhouse believe major delivery platforms like Deliveroo and Uber East are asking too much for restaurants. The two women therefore decided to set up their own home delivery service: Norwich Urban Collective.

A platform that could ultimately overshadow the giants of the market. The small company already has 15 delivery drivers delivering to 12 restaurants in the city of Norwich. 5,000 orders have been placed since its inception.

Will Shu, CEO and co-founder of Deliveroo, answered questions from CNBC about this launch. He says: “We always greet the competition with friendliness. I am convinced that it is always good for deliverers, restaurants and consumers when there is more innovation in the industry. “

This is not the first time that Deliveroo has been criticized for the excessive commissions from restaurant owners with a rate of 37.5%.

An essential model in times of crisis

Instead of charging restaurants a commission, Norwich Urban Collective charges consumers a service fee of 67 cents and a delivery fee of around 7 euros. You will understand that there is no real difference on the customer side.

It’s on the restaurant owner’s side that changes everything. With the elimination of this tax, restaurant owners will be able to free up more margins, which seems essential in these very complicated times for the restaurant industry.

Norwich Urban Collective says on its website: “After years of watching large delivery platforms cheat restaurants by over 30% and pay delivery people with peanuts, we knew we were providing better service and the restaurants were breathing”.

While Will Shu recently claimed the pandemic accelerated home delivery by 2-3 years, Deliveroo is increasingly being criticized for its questionable practices. Damien Stéffan, spokesman for Deliveroo France, recently granted us a podcast interview on the subject.

In particular, he stated: “There are many people who believe that the self-employed are not contributing: it’s not true, they are contributing. There are many people who think that Deliveroo’s deliverers have no protection: this is not true, they benefit from protective measures, liability insurance and health insurance. “