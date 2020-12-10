13 EU countries want to invest in semiconductors

The European Union is lagging behind in the field of semiconductors and electronic chips, which are essential for modern electronics. On December 7th, 13 countries, including France, expressed their wish to fill them with a common investment policy. The aim is to curb the Union’s dependence on the United States and the Asian countries.

The global semiconductor market is worth 440 billion euros

After American investments in the semiconductor industry in June 2020 and the most recent establishment of a national strategy in China, it is the turn of several European countries to take an interest in a sector that is central to competitiveness. industrial “. In a joint announcement by Reuters, 13 EU countries including France, Germany and Italy said they “need to strengthen Europe’s ability to develop next-generation processors and semiconductors”. .

Semiconductors such as silicon are used in particular to manufacture integrated circuits and chips that enable the operation of modern electronics: cell phones, but also and largely devices that are connected to the Internet.

Europe accounts for 10% of the global semiconductor market with a value of 440 billion euros. Currently, most of the chips used come mainly from the USA and Asia. The aim would be to “establish advanced European capabilities in the development and manufacture of chips” in order to reduce the dependence on foreign countries felt during the pandemic and to secure electronic technologies, according to the announcement.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton enthusiastic

In order to give themselves the means to achieve this goal, the 13 signatory states propose to found a “future industrial alliance”. They call on other EU countries to work with them to “pool investments and coordinate the actions of public and private actors”. Specifically, they want to use 20% of the funds of the European recovery plan to counteract the economic consequences of the pandemic, around 145 billion euros to fund the project.

Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Market and Digital, was enthusiastic about this initiative and stated in a press release: “A collective approach can help us to capitalize on our strengths and seize new opportunities as advanced electronic chips are for the digital sovereignty of Europe and its industrial strategy is becoming increasingly important. “For him, the announcement appears to be an“ important leap forward ”for Europe’s future technological independence.