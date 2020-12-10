Not chess: not chess, but a very good puzzle game (App Store release)

Not Chess (App Store Link – 2.29 euros – iPhone / iPad), the latest creation by the young designer / developer Tepes Ovidiu, offers a gameplay that is so clever and original that one wonders why there is no thought beforehand . In Not Chess, the player moves a single chess piece (for example a pawn) on a chess board that is already overcrowded with other pieces (bishop, queen, horse, rook, etc.). The goal? Manage to capture a token that is on one of the edges of the board. The way there? If you move by gripping one part, you will become that part and then grasp another part thanks to the movement capabilities of the last part that was replaced. Brilliant!

This extremely clever gameplay is served by a minimalist insight … but not without its own qualities. The little morphing effect when our part becomes the captured part is particularly successful, and the same goes for animations when moving. Note that some levels are really turning your brain upside down. Certainly not chess, but still a small nugget …