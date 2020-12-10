The French prefer large-scale distribution to small businesses

Given the restrictions associated with the pandemic, have you changed your consumption habits? Do you prefer large dealers or local stores? Here are the types of questions 5,226 people had to answer as part of a study conducted by the online image database iStock in collaboration with YouGov in early November. The aim of the survey conducted in the UK, Germany and France was to understand whether consumer behavior towards SMEs and convenience stores has changed as a result of the two bans. In order to ? In people’s minds, yes. Not really in practice. Consumers would have preferred large-scale distribution for convenience, even though they consider it important to support the local economy.

27% of consumers have financially supported small businesses

Let’s go into a little more detail. According to the results of the study, half of French people think it is important to support SMEs and local businesses, especially during this time of health crisis. However, this statement is not fully reflected in behavior, as only 27% of them have actually changed their buying habits in this direction. Their main theme: make an active contribution and support small businesses.

On the other hand, a quarter of respondents admitted to having made more purchases from major retailers and brands since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of them (63%) mention the convenience argument, which is the ability to do all your shopping in the same place.

Lessons for small traders

If retail is weatherproof from the COVID-19 crisis, small retailers could benefit from the situation. “The good news is that consumers are three times more connected to small businesses overall,” said Jaqueline Bourke, EMEA manager for Creative Insights at iStock. Additionally, 39% of consumers believe they have more confidence and are more loyal to small businesses than 9% of large distributors. In other words: “SMEs have the opportunity to take advantage of these, provided that the values ​​that are dear to the customer are respected.”

When traders need to open doors, they still need to know how to do it. During its study, iStock highlighted three tips that need to be applied, especially when it comes to communication.

1) Reassure customers about buying facilities

Some consumers have preferred their grocery shopping for convenience. We have to admit it: buying toiletries, groceries, pens or a raclette machine in the same place is still convenient. It’s even better when you can do it in just a few clicks on some ecommerce websites. Going to the stores on the main drag for more or less the same products requires an extra effort that you are not always ready for. It’s a bit like green behavior. Many want to start, but few take the plunge in the face of difficulties, however small, to overcome.

To compete with supermarkets and big brands that are largely digitized, SMEs and local businesses also need to demonstrate that they offer shopping opportunities. Especially since the second restriction gave many retailers the opportunity to carry out a digital transformation, thanks in particular to the help of 100 million euros given by the French government or other initiatives such as “My online shop window”, developed by FFAC and Google France. Click & Collect, product reservation via a PM on social networks or even delivery are now services offered by several retailers. Communicating through these services would then be an effective way to gain market share.

2) Identify the right media for the right goal

Communication on your brand new Click and Collect system is good, but you still need to target the right person and place. Before starting your advertising campaign, identify the goal that you want to achieve and the media that are best suited to that goal. For example, if we want to target young people in particular, we turn to sponsoring content on social networks instead. However, if we want to target retirees, it would be more sensible to turn to more traditional media. “This goal can be found almost everywhere: You watch TV during the day, which is a godsend to divide the cost of a TV campaign by four. She takes the time to read the magazine press because they are a population that loves content and information. She also reads her emails a lot, ”analyzes Christophe Urvoy, Managing Director of Senioragency in Belgium.

Why insist on seniors’ media consumption patterns? Because according to the study carried out by iStock, the baby boomer generation is the most sensitive population (83%) for convenience stores alongside women. However, communication with these consumers must be very specific.

3) Customize the content to match the goal

According to the form, it is also necessary to take care of the content of his message. In the age of infobesity, effective advertising is advertising that gets attention and reaches audiences in one way or another. According to the iStock survey, the most anticipated topics are: a message that is similar to us or that reflects our personal experiences (35%), a message that focuses on sustainability (35%) or content laughter (33%). In contrast, respondents are less sensitive to content that shows someone they are aiming for (10%).

As with the choice of medium, the type of content must be thought through according to its goal. As a result, the younger generation is more sensitive to state-of-the-art brands (33% versus 17% for Generation Y) or to content that demonstrates physical well-being (45% versus 26%). Regarding the baby boomer generation, “a study shows that in Europe, 86% of seniors believe that brands only talk to people over 50 if they talk to them about old things. 63% even believe that brands laugh at them, ”warns Christophe Urvoy. Therefore, if you want to address this population, avoid prejudice and try to put yourself in their shoes.