Stadia streaming direct to YouTube finally available

A feature that Google has long been testing for Stadia is finally about to land on the service. The latter allows players to stream their games directly on YouTube.

For pro subscribers

Just over a year after it was released in November 2019, the Mountain View company’s cloud gaming service still doesn’t keep all of its promises with missing features. This is especially true for the real connectivity between Stadia and YouTube. From the beginning it would have been possible to start a game by simply clicking on an advertisement on YouTube or broadcast a Stadia part directly on the video platform … but it seems that this last feature is finally being provided by Google.

In the same category

Netflix is ​​relying on Asia to fuel its growth

In fact, a journalist from the specialist media 9to5Google noticed that the “soon available” feature no longer had a banner, but was actually accessible. He explains :

“I was able to test this feature shortly after streaming my account. After clicking the “Stream Directly to YouTube” button under the “Livestream” button under the “Stadia Friends” menu, Stadia will request a title for the streaming video and privacy options for the audience (for / not for children). and the option to view the number of spectators during the game. You can also enable optional features like Crowd Choice and Crowd Play through this interface, although the latter feature is not yet widely used. “

He adds that the tool is only available in the Stadia web app, but not yet in Chromecast or Android. There are also different audio options, whereby the streamer can choose between game audio and / or voice and / or chat voices. Finally, of course, you need to have a Google Stadia Pro subscription to use it.

Not the worst time

A Google Stadia spokesperson contacted by The Verge confirmed the information, stating that the functionality would be rolled out globally on December 8, 2020. It is therefore already available for Stadia Pro accounts. The time for this start is very good and anything but trivial for the company. It’s coming close to the release of Cyberpunk 2077 which can be previewed on the service. This is a highly anticipated title developed by Polish studio CD Projekt Red, also behind The Witcher saga.

Note that Google Stadia now has to compete with the new generation consoles that have just been released, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.