The CNIL imposed record fines on Google and Amazon

The National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL) has just announced that it has fined Google and Amazon € 100 million and € 35 million, respectively. They are accused of placing advertising cookies “without prior consent and without satisfactory information” on the French computers.

The French data security guarantor has decided to deal a blow to the two web giants, whose practices directly affect consumers. Indeed, Google’s market share in the Hexagon is over 90%, while Amazon’s e-commerce market share is still 20% in France. According to the CNIL, each of the platforms installs cookies on the devices of Internet users without their knowledge and, moreover, does not inform them of the content of these tools.

At the time of the Commission’s verifications, the banners on the sides of the two websites did not “contain sufficiently clear information for the internet user to know what these cookies are for and how to refuse them,” he explains. This is by no means insignificant for the CNIL, as there is a direct attack on “the privacy of Internet users in their digital everyday life”, cookies that make it possible “to collect a lot of information about people without their consent in order to do this”. in order to be able to offer them advertising “.

If Google and Amazon decided in September 2020 to stop placing cookies on users’ computers, the information banner still does not provide sufficient explanations, according to the CNIL. The size of these fines is almost unprecedented in Europe. The one against Google is indeed the largest ever imposed, and the one against Amazon is only surpassed by another fine imposed on Google by the CNIL in 2019. She sanctioned Android for non-compliance with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the amount of 50 million euros.

It is also important to note that in this case, the sanctions were decided on the basis of the pre-GDPR legislation that came into force in 2018. In addition to the fines, the CNIL requires the two companies to change their information banners within 3 months. Failure to do so will add a fine of 100,000 euros per day of delay to penalties after this deadline.