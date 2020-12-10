Micro Magic claims its RISC-V chip is more efficient than Apple’s M1

Apple has just taken a huge blow with its Apple Silicon processor. The M1 explodes all the predictions in the banks confirmed in the initial use tests. The ARM is therefore making a strong comeback in the microcomputer market, and rumors are already suggesting that AMD is reactivating its own RISC-based SoC project. Small businesses are also rushing into the breach: Micro Magic has just announced that its RISC-V processor will be even more efficient than the M1 because it would have a better power-to-watt ratio.

As the name suggests, RISC-V is a RISC (Reduced Instruction Set and High Level Parallelism) chip that is not based on the ARM architecture. Better still, this chip is not offered under a restrictive license or license fee. The technology is so promising that the tech heavyweights are already supporting its development (including Google, AMD, Qualcomm, IBM, Nvidia). The fact remains that today Micro Magic only makes RISC-V microcontrollers, so they don’t have the scope or versatility of x86 or ARM SoCs.

However, according to its designers, the RISC-V would reach a new level: 5 GHz, 13,000 in the CoreMarks benchmark and even 8,000 CoreMarks at 3 GHz with only 70 mW or with a conversion that results in a power / consumption ratio of 110,000 CoreMarks per watt approaching! That ratio would be ten times higher than that achieved with the best CISC, MIPS, and RISC chips, according to Andy Huang, technical advisor at Micro Magic. Since the CoreMark bank was designed specifically for microcontrollers, it still seems daring to draw a direct parallel to the M1’s banks. A simple announcement effect in the end?