US court against social network: Why Facebook limits must be set – the economy

Does Facebook need to be broken? The issue has been in the room since at least Wednesday, when the US FTC filed a lawsuit against the group. Your accusation: The social network prevents competition by simply buying competitors. Like Instagram and Whatsapp – two services that Facebook might have to say goodbye to if the plaintiffs were right.

For founder Mark Zuckerberg, it’s about everything. Its business model is based on offering free services – in exchange for user data. It is for this reason that it is right that the competition watch dogs ask themselves the basic question: How do we limit those who have power over our data?

Even co-founder Hughes criticizes the power of Facebook

At present, Facebook theoretically has the ability to “monitor, organize and even censor conversations between two billion people.” That’s what Chris Hughes, one of Facebook’s co-founders, says. He left the company a long time ago and today actively warns against the power of the network. Now you can face this by having users voluntarily sign up on Facebook or Instagram. That instead of WhatsApp messages you can send text messages. But: which young person does that when his friends are on Facebook social networks?

Competitive watch dogs therefore have a correspondingly large responsibility. It has always been your job to ensure that the provider does not become so large in the market that the competition no longer has a chance. But this has long been true in the technology industry. Another reason why there is still no other Google or Facebook is that no startup can catch up with big players. The only serious competitors come from China – which again brings its own problems.

Politicians and regulators are stricter

The fact that companies like Facebook have been able to seize such dominance is due to the fact that competition law dates back to the time when industrial groups were concentrated. Regulators and politicians have acknowledged this in the meantime. This can only be seen from the fact that 46 of the 50 US states are behind the lawsuit now filed on Facebook.

Breaking Facebook sounds drastic. In fact, it is an incredibly powerful encroachment on business freedom. Therefore, it must be well thought out. Ultimately, however, forced exclusion from services such as Instagram or Whatsapp could be the only way to create competition. This would force Facebook to compete against others – whether it’s fake messages or user data.