Companies are concerned about 5G and cyber attacks

“Faster data transfer, the creation of new data types, and the potential to develop countless new IoT (Internet of Things) devices over 5G networks will revolutionize most industries. But just like with a pandemic interruption, benchmarks work to keep security at the forefront of the 5G rollout, ”says Deloitte’s Head of 5G Risk & Financial Advisory & LLP Keys, Wendy Frank.

A study published on December 7, 2020 and conducted by consulting firm Deloitte shows that 76.4% of companies already using 5G are concerned about the risks of cyberthreats associated with their new network. This number increases to 80.7% for companies with a 5G migration project for the coming year, especially via private 5G networks. To secure 5G infrastructures, Deloitte plans to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate certain configurations such as security, compliance, and detection of network threats and vulnerabilities.

30.1% of companies that have already adopted 5G are primarily concerned about the capabilities required for this infrastructure. Indeed, a 5G network requires security professionals for both implementation and maintenance and general operations. “For companies using 5G, cyber risk increases rapidly when issues such as a lack of sophisticated encryption, decentralization of operations or monitoring of security at the expense of performance speed are not brought under control,” says Wendy. Frank.

26.8% of companies currently using 5G infrastructures are primarily concerned with data protection. With good reason, 5G leads to an increase in data volume and data diversity, especially in IoT projects. For the same companies, 24.3% of them see risks associated with poor data management.

The pandemic disrupted the development of 5G. On the one hand, it resulted in faster deployment for 32.2% of companies. Conversely, the Covid-19 crisis has delayed their projects for 21.8% of the organizations that will introduce 5G in the coming year.

The study was carried out on a panel of 500 companies that was interviewed on October 29, 2020. The participants did not have to answer all questions, so the sample varied.