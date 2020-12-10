EUR 500 billion more: the ECB is expanding its measures against the corona crisis – the economy

European currency guards are preparing billions for more against the economic consequences of the second corona wave. The program for the emergency purchase of government bonds and corporate securities will expand by 500 billion to 1.85 trillion. This was decided by the Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt on Thursday.

The duration of the program will also be extended by nine months, at least until the end of March 2022. The ECB also supplies commercial banks with other particularly cheap long-term loans (PELTRO) and relaxes the conditions for already running long-term loans.

As for interest rates, everything remains the same: The key interest rate in the euro area has been at a record low of zero percent for almost five years. Commercial banks still have to pay 0.5 percent interest when they park money in the central bank. The purpose of the exemption from certain amounts is to relieve the institutes of costs.

It was not until June that the central bank almost doubled the volume of the particularly flexible PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program) launched in March to 1.35 trillion euros. Purchases of securities help states and companies alike: they do not have to offer such high interest rates on their papers if the central bank is a large buyer in the market.

Following the October Council meeting, the monetary authorities did not doubt that they wanted to speak again. “Although the second wave of the virus turns out to be less violent than the first, it does not pose a lesser threat to the economy,” Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said recently. The Frenchwoman emphasized: “The ECB was there in the first wave and will be there in the second wave.”

The corona virus has recently spread massively again. Public life has again been curtailed in many euro area countries. After the recovery in the summer months, concerns about the economy are growing. “The eurozone needs new support to overcome the second blockade and start recovery next year,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany.

The ECB’s main objective is a balanced price level with a medium-term inflation rate in the common currency area of ​​just below 2.0 percent. This target has not been reached for years. In November, the inflation rate in the euro area was minus 0.3 percent.

Watchdogs of European currencies have therefore been in an anti-crisis regime for years. Other central bank bond purchase programs, which have been interrupted since March 2015, already reached a huge volume of just over three trillion euros at the end of November.

The ECB has launched a comprehensive review of its monetary policy strategy. The central bank wants to deal in detail with the formulation of price stability, monetary policy instruments and all its communication. There are also questions about, for example, the consequences of climate change or inequality for the goal of price stability. (DPA)