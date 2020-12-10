AirPods Max: Assembled in Vietnam with Chinese suppliers

The AirPods Max announced this week will be assembled in Vietnam rather than China. According to Digitimes, Apple relies on Chinese suppliers for all components of its headphones.

Chinese suppliers are Luxshare Precision Industry and Goertek. The Taiwanese group Inventec Appliances also played an early role in the development. However, Apple didn’t select it for final production.

Inventec Appliances and Apple know each other well. The subcontractor is already engaged in the production of AirPods and AirPods Pro. The reason Apple didn’t choose it for the AirPods Max is unknown. One guess is that the group couldn’t make enough copies in their factories because they had already dealt with wireless headphones and assembled many of them.

The production of the AirPods Max in Vietnam definitely shows that Apple is continuing to gradually leave China. As a reminder, Apple initially did this after Donald Trump’s decisions with taxes on products imported from China. Obviously, the next change of president in the United States will not change the plans.

