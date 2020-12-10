App Store: absolute record sales in 2020

The App Store remains a fabulous ATM for Apple. App Annie has looked at the results on the Android and iOS app stores, and the numbers are staggering. In 2020 (which is not over yet) the App Store and Google Play Store together raised nearly $ 112 billion, or + 25% over a year! The App Store alone generated 65% of this astonishing amount. The case is also very profitable for Apple, which of course gets the 30% tax back (15% now for small developers).

IPhone users would spend more on apps in the US, Japan and the UK, while fans of the little green robot would open their wallets more easily in South Korea, Germany and the US. Unsurprisingly, 71% of that huge revenue would come from mobile video games.