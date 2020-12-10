One tool to create all of your visual social networks, ads … without any design knowledge

More and more content on the web is created using images. It’s pretty obvious. Advertising, for example, whether social on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or display, links text with images and must be effective in order to generate traffic. The same goes for anything that affects an image from a blog post, a thumbnail from YouTube, or even Pins for Pinterest: mediocre visuals, fewer clicks on arrival.

As we recognize the need to create images that support the acquisition or traffic strategy, we need to quickly find internal or external resources capable of performing this vital task. The other option is to equip yourself with tools to perform these operations while you approach a professional result without having to acquire design knowledge. Canva, for example, gives very good results and its freemium operation means that if you need to produce a small volume of images, your images can be created quickly. If you are starting to work for multiple clients, or if you have to create a large number of graphics on a regular basis and need customizable templates, I find the tool not limited, but less suitable.

RelayThat: A powerful tool for creating marketing visuals while maintaining brand management

As in many use cases, when the tools are not missing, it is the response to the need that sets them apart. And this is where RelayThat is pretty original in the niche. Two features make it a crucial visual creation tool for professionals. The first is the smart layout associated with the custom font, which is the ability to configure the Brand Universe (Brand Elements + Shades) to apply to all templates offered by RelayThat. The user therefore works on a homogeneous basis and can thus create his visuals in a way that corresponds to the universe of the brand. He can draw from the suggested templates and then customize them like with other graphic design software. The second is resizing with one click: the function offers the possibility of generating an image from a template with the optimized size of the channel on which it is intended. Much more here too, because it allows, for example, to edit its graphic base only once and to be able to quickly obtain several images of the right size, especially with a result that comes close to what one gets when you work by hand. And that is crucial!

Suppose you are a freelancer for a client who needs a range of ads (social & display). With this tool, you can create dozens of ad mockups, brand identity, different templates, and the different sizes of potential graphics for campaigns.

In addition to these two main characteristics, which in my opinion perfectly correspond to modern demands for the creation of graphics, a number of characteristics are added, among which in particular:

Over 3 million royalty-free images, icons, textures, and fonts available; A color recommendation tool for getting color mixes that work in templates. The features of HD exports in various formats with optimal compression; A clear content manager who works per project with the possibility of working with multiple users in the same environment.

Temporary Bargain: Lifetime access to RelayThat for less than $ 50 instead of $ 1200 for 4 days only

The tool is currently offered on AppSumo at an extremely attractive price.

For a limited time, AppSumo is offering RelayThat software for $ 49 instead of a monthly subscription of $ 29 per month.

A one-time payment that gives you unlimited use of the software and its premium functions.