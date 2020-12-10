AirPods Max: first unboxings and reviews

The first unboxing of the AirPods Max has just happened, and therefore of course the first opinions about its performance. Marques Brownlee thinks the finish of the device is excellent and the storage case “strange”. The sound reproduction is considered good, but the Youtubeur believes that the quality of the finish and this more than correct sound reproduction do not justify a price of 550 dollars. UrAvgConsumer is much more enthusiastic about the sound quality of the AirPods Max, which in his opinion are right at the top of the basket.

According to Verge’s Nilay Patel, AirPods Max’s sound is “good enough to rival other high-end headphones”. CNET’s David Carnoy admits that he is delighted with the integrated ANC (Noise Reduction) system. For the journalist, Apple would raise the bar a notch above the ANC system used in Sony’s WH-1000XM4 or Bose Model 700. The AirPods Max are also particularly suitable for making calls. Finally, we note that several YouTubers / journalists check the weight of the helmet (approx. 380 grams), well above that of the direct competitors.

The AirPods Max is not in stock at Apple, but it is available from the following retailers:

