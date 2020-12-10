The welfare state is in crisis: Inequality is not rising – the economy

Social network bears. Many employees have to cope with loss of income in Coronian times, especially due to part-time work. However, government anti-crisis measures largely offset this; the division in society is deepening. This is an assessment made by three economic institutes in their current studies. In addition to the short-term work allowance, the one-off child bonus paid out also helped to stabilize household income. Furthermore, an increase in the non-taxable amount for single parents, an emergency supplement for child allowances and easier access to basic safety benefits for jobseekers. “Without state measures, we would have more inequality than before the crisis,” concluded the Institut der Deutschen Wirtschaft (IW). That is why politicians must continue to support societies and citizens.

Uncertain workers are particularly affected

During the current corona crisis, economically active low-income people were hit by losses almost twice as often as high-income people, ”said a report on the distribution of the Böckler Foundation (WSI) Social Science Institute just a few weeks ago. On average, all respondents lost 32 percent of their income by June. Workers with precarious jobs, such as temporary or mini-workers, have had to face larger losses. Freelancers and the self-employed have been hit hard, civil servants have hardly been hit. Hospitality staff, who often work only part-time or as mini-workers, suffered particularly often. This is repeated with the renewed locking and closure of the hospitality from November and at least until January 10.

According to IW calculations, household market income fell by an average of € 107 per person per month by August. Market income includes income from dependent and self-employed activities, as well as investment income and the so-called net rental advantage for owner-occupied real estate. Disposable income, which is the result of market revenues minus taxes and levies and plus government transfers, fell by only twelve euros. “Two-tenths of the lowest-income households had even a little more money during the crisis than in the previous year,” writes IW.

Short-term work acts as a shock absorber

This is in line with the results of a study by the Munich Ifo Institute and the IAB of the Federal Employment Agency, which was also published on Thursday. Net income of the bottom 20 percent increased slightly due to government benefits. “It remains negative in the upper income bands so that income inequality does not worsen,” it said. Developments up to September have been taken into account. According to Ifo and IAB, gross earnings had fallen by about three percent by then due to Corona and by 4.3 percent in the bottom ten percent of revenue. “The combination of the short-term allowance and lower taxes and duties has reduced the decline to an average of 1.1 percent,” said Andreas Peichl of Ifo. “Short-term work works according to plan, like a car silencer.”

IW Director Michael Hüther emphasized the effectiveness of the welfare state in balancing market incomes and redistribution. So inequality is not growing, said Hüther, who by the way calmly looks at the consequences of the pandemic and the coming year. “There’s no need to raise taxes or cut spending massively,” the IW chief said. With a debt to 70 percent or 71 percent economic performance ratio, the federal government remains below 80 percent in the 2008/09 financial crisis.

Indebtedness is acceptable

And Hüther made another calculation. The share of interest expenses in federal tax revenues is currently below four percent, and thus below the level of the financial crisis (twelve percent) or even the last year of Chancellor Helmut Kohl’s in 1998 with 16 percent. With regard to the election year 2021, Hüther stated that “there is no reason to debate property tax, increase income tax or share the burden”. However, these debates are already ongoing.

The left-wing camp, including the SPD’s candidate for chancellor, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, would like to place a greater burden on the wealthy, abolish capital gains tax and possibly increase the highest tax rate. However, the economy and the Union warn against further burdens. The social contribution quota must be limited to 40 percent over and above this legislature, which is only possible with higher tax subsidies due to additional benefits for care and health. However, if the German economy, as after the financial crisis, does not experience decades of growth with millions more jobs.