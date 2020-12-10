E-commerce in the service of retail!

INNOVATION only makes sense if it is available to everyone

When you have a skill or technology that is likely to have a societal impact, you face several options: to benefit from it individually, to make sense of it, to pull the thread of innovation …

Hiroshi Mikitani found himself in this situation in Japan in the 1990s: he had a precise vision for a sharp field. At the time, few people saw how digital would change the face of the world. Without ambiguity, he worked for his neighborhood and then for churches around the world.

This is how Rakuten, “optimism”, was born in Japanese.

Hiroshi Mikitani understood the potential of an internet made available to retailers and believed that anyone, regardless of their computer skills, should have the opportunity to get known and sell to the internet. nationwide.

Rakuten’s excellence at the time was not so much in the knowledge its founder possessed as in his distinction: his pedagogy, his ability to explain, calm down, offer a turnkey tool … that enables as many people as possible to understand these The digitization of small businesses opened up new opportunities. Today we call such a vision empowerment. The tool is called “Marketplace” …

ONE PLATFORM THAT WE DO

Many believe that marketplaces are giants that “kill” small businesses just as big stores “killed” city centers. With their strategic (digital) position, holders of tools and skills that a non-their-job neighborhood trader will never have are seen as a steamroller.

And because of the health situation, these platforms, which are enjoying outrageous success, are in a monopoly position that local traders consider unbearable.

The vocation, the role of a marketplace, however, is not about to compete. The essence of this model is to act as a partner to traditional trading actors. In addition, all of Rakuten’s resources (human, technology, marketing) are dedicated to them.

When Hiroshi Mikitani founded Rakuten, he envisioned his platform as a shared shop window, as a virtual shopping center available to retailers. His project was to use the internet to promote an activity that is sometimes halfway there on the ground to increase small business sales by expanding their catchment area … but without exempting them from shopping. It is not because the window is digital that the customer has nothing more to do in the shop. On the other hand!

Two years ago we were the first to offer the Click & Collect option. A study conducted with Harris Interactive shows that 72% of Click & Collect buyers make an additional purchase. It is therefore, in fact, a real lever for growth … 83% of French believe that withdrawal in business is a priority axis to help local businesses develop, thanks in particular to the complementary audience concept.

E-commerce can be fair and have a positive effect … on site!

Rakuten has never stopped promoting this pursuit of a responsible market that serves a collaborative and sustainable economy.

RAKUTEN 10 YEARS ON THE SIDE OF THE FRENCH BUSINESS … AND DURING THE CRISIS

10 years ago we combined our know-how with that of PriceMinister. Since then we have put all our energy, experience and innovation at the service of French merchants to contribute to the country’s economy:

8,000 stores registered on our platform 3,000 VSEs / SMEs digitized in 2020 450 employees in France 17 million visitors per month * For every direct job at Rakuten, 2.4 additional jobs are supported, i. H. 20% more than average for sector. 500 million euros have been invested in France for 10 years.

In particular, our model shows his interest in periods like the one we go through.

To support merchants, we launched E-Commerce for All Operations, a support, training and free subscription program for VSEs / SMBs to help them go digital and thus keep their activities going during childbirth. So far, 1,800 additional companies have been able to find out more about online sales, 1,500 have activated the Click & Collect option and have been able to maintain their activities. We are happy about this and see that the number of dealers in our “shopping center” grew by an average of 20%.

This is just the beginning. In the last few years the need to consume better and more responsibly has emerged. This has been all the more true since the crisis in which the French showed their willingness to support their restaurateurs and local businesses: the act of buying makes new sense.

Little traders, hit so hard, have a card to play and a formidable vengeance to take. And we’re here to help.

* Source: AT Internet