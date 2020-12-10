Apple TV +: Apple could be forced to offer 30% European content

This is just a bill for now, but it could be a headache for Apple TV + executives. The general scheme of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act approved by the Irish Minister of Culture provides that SVoD platforms, which include Apple TV +, are forced to offer 30% of their catalog in European productions. Sections 64 and 65 of the bill state that “on-demand audiovisual media services provided by media providers must ensure that at least 30% of the works in their catalogs are European works.”

Netflix or Amazon Prime Video have already increased the proportion of European works, but Apple’s side is zero for creations made in the old continent. The invoice does not contain any details in the event of a violation of this rule. SVoD platforms that are in breach could easily be banned from the European market! Apple could be saved by a special clause regarding unpopular platforms. The latter would not be affected by the 30% rate, and it is true that Apple TV + is still struggling to convince …