iPad 9: 10.5 “screen, A13 and release in spring 2021?

Details will be published on the iPad 9, which is due to appear in spring 2021. If cnBeta is to be believed, the tablet will have a bigger screen, twice as much memory and a powerful chip.

The iPad 9’s LED screen would be 10.5 inches, compared to 10.2 inches for the current model. The tablet would embed the A13 chip like in the iPhone 11. In comparison, the iPad 8 has the A12 chip (that of the iPhone XS / XS Max / XR). In addition, the new model would be entitled to 4 GB of RAM compared to 3 GB for the current variant. For the general design, Apple would offer a thinner and lighter tablet. In terms of storage, it would be 64GB by default, up from 32GB today.

There is already a tablet from Apple with a 10.5-inch screen: it is the 3rd generation iPad Air. One wonders if Apple won’t use its case for the iPad 9. That happened in the past anyway.

The most amazing thing about today’s announcement is the presentation of the iPad 9 for spring 2021. The iPad 8 saw the light of day last September. Apple would therefore release a new model a few months later without waiting for a whole year. This scenario has occurred once in the past: the iPad 3 was released on March 16, 2012 and the iPad 4 on November 2 of the same year.