The EMA, which is responsible for validating the vaccine, is the victim of a cyber attack

Far removed from the sulphurous figures à la Mata Hari, the spies of modern times have exchanged the drama for computer screens. These are the cyber attackers. Your job: Hack websites, servers and other data centers in search of valuable information. Their latest victim is none other than the server of the EMA, the European Medicines Agency responsible for approving new treatments in the European Union. The latter posted a brief statement on its website on Wednesday, December 9th, warning that an investigation has been opened with no further details. For its part, BioNTech stated that the documents in question relate to the vaccine against the coronavirus and are stored on a server of the agency.

The EMA is currently evaluating two vaccines against COVID-19 to approve their commercialization in the 27 countries of the European Union: one from the Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories and one from the American Labor Moderna. The incident is not expected to affect the timing of the case review. The agency must make its decision on possible approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine by December 29th and January 13th for Moderna. Recall that Pfizer was one of the first laboratories to announce that its vaccine was 90% effective in early November. It is already approved in the UK and Barhein.

This is not the first time a research organization working on a vaccine against COVID-19 has been attacked by web hackers. At the Aspen Cyberspace Summit, Johnson & Johnson’s chief information security officer Marene Allison stated that companies like her are exposed to government-sponsored cyberattacks “every minute of every day.” Reuters news agency reports also cite a dozen victim companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Genexine.

Last week, IBM researchers warned of attempts to attack the cold storage supply chain that transports vaccines at low temperatures. You suspect that there is a nation-state behind it. In November, Microsoft announced it had discovered three government-sponsored groups of hackers targeting seven companies working on vaccines. After all, the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) suspected the Russian government back in July of stealing information about vaccine research in the US, Canada and the UK. Prosecution by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed.

The vaccine is now the focus of all concerns and has been the victim of numerous attacks, whether through computer hacking or the anti-vaccine movements and the plethora of fake news that social networks like Twitter and Facebook are trying to contain. .