The excellent SteamWorld Quest makes for a surprising arrival on iOS (App Store Release)

The third iteration of the excellent SteamWorld franchise SteamWorld Quest (App Store link – 10.99 euros – iPhone / iPad) landed surprisingly on iOS. SteamWorld Quest is a hero-fantasy-medieval type role-playing game that features a rather sophisticated card-based turn-based combat system (100 cards available for spells and other combat actions). In addition to building a combat deck, it will be possible to assemble a team of 4 strong companions (or strong companions), each with their own skills, of course.

In order not to spoil anything, the game benefits from exemplary production and artistic direction … like all the games in the license that could be added. With the OST on the same level, we can’t advise too much to immerse yourself in this epic adventure that is likely to get you hooked.