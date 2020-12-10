Cydia is suing Apple for anti-competitive practices

Cydia, the store created by Jay Freeman (Saurik) with optimizations for jailbroken devices, is suing Apple for anti-competitive practices. The complaint was filed today from Northern California. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan represent Cydia.

Jailbreak enthusiasts know Cydia well. This is the perfect place to install tweaks and thus personalize your iPhone. The store was created in 2007, a year before the App Store was created. It’s less popular these days because jailbreaking attracts fewer people. Nevertheless it is still operational.

Today, Cydia believes Apple has anti-competitive practices that are preventing a competitor from being on the App Store. The complaint is part of Apple’s monopoly on the distribution of applications on iOS. An excerpt also mentions what would happen if Apple did not impose this limit:

Today’s users can effectively choose how, where to look and get iOS apps. And developers can use any app store they want on iOS.

An Apple spokesperson responded to Cydia’s complaint about anti-competitive practices. He tells the Washington Post that the company will be carefully investigating the complaint. Even so, it refutes the fact that Apple has a monopoly. The spokesman notes that Android is in the foreground, stating that Apple is reviewing the applications to keep customers’ iPhones safe.

This Cydia complaint joins the long list of developers who have complained about Apple’s anticompetitive practices for the last several months. Some have also chosen the voice of justice to fight the iPhone maker. This is especially true for Spotify and Epic Games (Fortnite).