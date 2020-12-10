Interpol Announces 21,000 Arrests While Eliminating Online Fraud

In a press release released on December 9, 2020, Interpol revealed the results of its extensive “First Light” operation, which aims to dismantle online fraud networks from around the world. A total of 21,549 suspected criminals were arrested in 35 different countries.

First Light: More than 21,000 arrests and $ 154 million seized

Operation First Light, led by Interpol, began in early 2020 in 35 countries around the world. Thanks to her and after several months of coordinated investigations, more than 10,000 searches were carried out between September and November 2020 and 21,549 suspected criminals were arrested. A total of nearly $ 154 million in illegal funds was seized, along with 310 frozen bank accounts.

An impressive record that contains various types of known scams on the Internet … password theft, banking details, SMS phishing, sexual scams and even money laundering are among the clutches of Interpol.

However, some are more amazing than others. In its press release, the International Criminal Police Organization refers to one of them: “In Singapore, the police arrested a man who produced false Interpol papers while he was escorting an old woman at a bank for a withdrawal. Further investigation revealed that the man himself appeared to have been the victim of fraudsters who posed him as an agent of the Chinese Police Department, gave him a false identity and ordered him to confiscate the funds. the older woman ”.

International cooperation at the heart of internet security

In addition, the International Criminal Police Organization has determined that the Covid-19 pandemic has given way to the creativity of fraudsters. The latter are taking advantage of this unprecedented context and have set up new scams (e.g. fake online stores to buy masks) to get money from their victims.

Finally, Interpol believes that the results of its work have, above all, made it possible “to highlight the transnational nature of many phone and online scams, the perpetrators often operating from a country or even a continent different from that of their victims “. . Evidence (if required) that international collaboration is imperative to make the internet safer.