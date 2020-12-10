iOS 14.3 RC 2 and macOS 11.1 RC are available

Apple is offering the second Release Candidate (RC) for iOS 14.3 for iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 for iPad tonight. The build number is 18C66. This version comes two days after the first release candidate.

The change between iOS 14.3 RC and iOS 14.3 RC 2 must be more than minimal. This is because the build number of the first version is 18C65. It’s 18C66 for the new one. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t say what’s changed. It is possible that this is a last minute bug found. Or a security breach.

If your iPhone is configured to receive betas, go to Settings> General> Software Update. You can start the download of the second release candidate for iOS 14.3. As a reminder, the final version will be released on December 14th, the same day Apple Fitness + launches.

On the Mac side, Apple offers the release candidate of macOS 11.1. It is possible that the final version for everyone will be released next week along with iOS 14.3. Apple doesn’t say anything about it yet.

If your Mac is configured to receive betas, open System Preferences and go to Software Update. You can download the macOS 11.1 release candidate. Weight may vary depending on the Mac model.