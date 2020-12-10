You can share your tweets on Snapchat and soon on Instagram

On December 10, 2020, Twitter announced the introduction of a new sharing feature. It is unusual that this transfer takes place outside of the social network on Snapchat and Instagram. A great way to give Caesar back what belongs to Caesar as it is often screenshots of tweets that end up on social networks.

This practice has also spawned a lot of jokes among Twitter fans. The humor we meet there, as well as its reactivity, are qualities that we do not find anywhere else. Users will therefore make fun of “FC Snapchat” or “FC Instagram”, which do not always contain specific content, or will laugh at it a few weeks after the peak of virality on Twitter.

This function makes sense for Jack Dorsey’s company. When a tweet is shared on Snapchat or Instagram, there is first a link that can be opened on Twitter. This can increase the number of visits to the social network while increasing profitability. Then some newbies could be tricked into creating an account which would lead to a growing number of users.

How do I share a tweet on Snapchat?

1 Tap the share icon under the tweet you want to send. 2 Select Snapchat from the platform icons. 3 Snapchat opened on the camera part with your tweet in stickers; 4 Like a sticker, the tweet can be customized and accompanied by other elements.

Users can click the link to view the tweet and its replies directly on Twitter. A similar process will also kick into testing on Instagram, only on iOS and for a small selection of people.

There are a lot of features like the one announced by Twitter today. Spotify was the first content platform to offer story sharing. From 2018 on Instagram, then in 2019 on Facebook and Snapchat. More recently, Netflix has introduced this type of feature.

Still, it’s noteworthy that Twitter is taking the same approach as Spotify or Netflix. To give him such access, either Instagram and Snapchat don’t see him as competitors, or it’s Twitter that no longer sees itself as such. And we can understand that the role and mission of the social network today seem rather distant from that of its companions and more universal.