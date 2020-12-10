Apple plans: The new cards are available in Canada

Apple announces that its mapping application now includes the new maps for Canada. They have more detail and are richer at all levels. These new cards already exist in the US and more recently in the UK and Ireland.

Commenting on the arrival of the new cards in Canada, Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of services:

With Apple Maps, we’ve created the best and most private map app in the world and we’re excited to offer this experience to our users in Canada. We’ve redesigned Apple Maps from the ground up to offer better navigation, greater detail, more accurate location information, and amazing features like Look Around, guides from trusted sources, and more. For Canadian users, it is now easier than ever to explore and navigate the world.

The new maps in Apple Plans for Canada are available now. No special update is required. Apple updated directly to its servers. It’s installed on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

According to Apple, its application is helping hundreds of millions of people in more than 200 countries and territories. In France we still have the “old” cards. No date for the implementation of the new details with us.