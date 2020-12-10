Hyundai buys Boston Dynamics for nearly $ 1 billion

While we learned in November that Hyundai was talking to Japanese giant SoftBank about a possible takeover of Boston Dynamics, the Korea Economic Daily reports that the deal will close on December 10, 2020. The Korean manufacturer will thus take over the American company for $ 917 million.

This is Hyundai’s first buyout since Chung Eui-sun took over the helm last October. Half of the acquisition will be funded by Hyundai Motor and the rest by subsidiaries of the manufacturer such as auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. The transaction is unsurprisingly all around electric vehicles, hydrogen cars, and robotics for the Korean giant, with its future focused. With that in mind, he has historically reiterated his plan to invest more than $ 1 billion in this final area by 2025, which will account for 20% of his business in the future.

So far, Hyundai has mainly focused on the development of wheeled robots for warehouse logistics. The acquisition of Boston Dynamics could give a huge boost to perfecting its technologies in this area. The American company is in fact the origin of the Spot multifunctional robot. The latter has proven itself in many areas, from hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic to factory mapping.

Spot isn’t the only machine developed by Boston Dynamics, however. She also developed Atlas, a formidable humanoid who is capable of antics and who eventually has to move around inhuman environments. Handle, another robot that has been released from the company premises, is intended for use in storage and has surprising loading and unloading capacities. It’s easy to imagine why Hyundai is interested in these machines: while Boston Dynamics’ technology is enticing, the company has not become profitable. There is no doubt that a giant like Hyundai can benefit from it.

As a reminder, Boston Dynamics was founded in 1992 and was originally a spin-off from the famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The company, acquired by Google in 2013, was finally sold to the Japanese SoftBank in 2017. Since then, his robots have been among the main lines of specialty media without starting. It remains to be seen what the Hyundai takeover will enable.