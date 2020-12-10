Apple gives up its Music Memo app and redirects to Dictatophone

Apple is offering update 1.0.7 for its Music Memo app. It offers the option of exporting the recordings to the library of the Dictaphone application. This update also marks the end of the application.

Apple announces on its website that Music Memo will no longer receive an update and that it will no longer be able to be downloaded after March 1, 2021. If you already have it, you can keep it and use it on iOS 14. Those who delete it can find it from the App Store’s purchase history.

As a reminder, Mémo Musical was created in 2016. The application was presented as the ideal combination between the Notes and Dictaphone applications. Apple was particularly aimed at musicians with acoustic guitar and piano support. But Apple quickly ditched its application before it was buried today.

Users are therefore asked to switch completely to the Dictaphone application. The option to export music memo recordings to Dictaphone appears when you start the first application. You need to make sure they are both up to date for the transfer to go smoothly. It is also required to have an iPhone with iOS 14 or an iPad with iPadOS 14.

Note that Apple is not explaining why it is giving up Musical Memo. Should we understand that the number of users was limited?