On the way to a European digital society and a European state?

In a few weeks, the European Union should officially present its so-called “legislative package” to regulate the internal market for digital services. In the meantime, the ministers of the member states have just signed a cornerstone of the European digital strategy, the contours of which are constantly emerging. For years, the digital single market has identified e-government as one of the key elements to maximize the growth potential of the digital economy and achieve an inclusive digital Europe. . The Berlin Declaration (.pdf) of December 8th confirms this again.

While the COVID-19 crisis has brought the use of technology to the fore, Europe is positioning itself as a regulatory authority in all aspects: the regulation of artificial intelligence is in preparation, the digital currency of the central bank December revealed … That left the digital public services that are not being neglected. Through this new declaration, adopted at the Online High Level Conference on Digital Transformation, countries have committed to empowering digital inclusion and democratic values ​​through technology.

In the same category

Hyundai buys Boston Dynamics for nearly $ 1 billion

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Budget and Administration, delivered an inspiring speech during the debates and speeches that made up this conference. “The Berlin Declaration is an important step towards a faster, fairer, integrative and cooperative digital modernization of the public sector. The declaration brings European countries together in a joint digital transformation project that is being carried out in cooperation and with full respect for fundamental rights and common European values, ”he said.

That is, in fact, the entire content of this 16-page text: building a European digital approach based on human, democratic and above all common values. It recalls the EU’s founding treaty, which declares “the cultural, religious and humanist heritage of Europe, from which the values ​​of the inviolable and inalienable rights of the human person, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law”.

One text, one continuity

The Berlin Declaration, which bears the name of the capital of the country currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, builds on the achievements of the previous Tallinn Declaration on e-government. The latter, signed on 6 October 2017, reaffirmed the commitment of Member States to make progress in building their efficient and secure online public services to facilitate cross-border cooperation, but also to make life easier for citizens. and companies. In Berlin, the European representatives reaffirmed their commitments already made on behalf of digital government and high quality cross-border public services, including, secure and available to everyone everywhere.

The declaration also ties in with the European eGovernment Action Plan, which laid the foundation for digital governments from 2016 to 2020. The aim was to carry out a number of modernizations for the period in question, such as B. eID (European Digital Identification), the electronic signature, the digital interactions between administrations as well as citizens and companies, all of which are interoperable on a large scale. European Union to enable mobility.

Values ​​at the heart of technology

In this sense, the text of December 8th is only a confirmation of Europe’s general objectives with the drawing up of a new plan for Horizon 2024. The main lines are the same as the Tallinn Declaration, addressing the need to respect fundamental rights and democratic values. This time, however, Europe is referring to current and concrete texts and measures. “European democracy must be protected from disinformation and direct attacks on elections, while respecting freedom of expression. All citizens should be able to verify the authenticity of information, websites and online applications, ”we read.

The Digital Services Act, which has been postponed several times and is currently slated for December 15, is one of the answers to the problem of online hatred, disinformation and unfair competition. Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, explained this in an interview with Le Monde: “The driver behind the DSA is simple: what is authorized offline must be online, what is prohibited offline must be online. Whether it’s counterfeiting, anti-Semitism, child pornography, death threats or selling drugs, all illegal content must be removed. Hateful content, reinforcement of verbal and physical violence, disinformation must be identified as such and treated accordingly. “

In particular, the EU is expected to have rules on the transparency of political advertising platforms as part of its citizens’ action plan. “We are convinced that people need to know why they see an advertisement, who paid for it, how much and which microtargeting criteria were used,” said EU Commissioner Vera Jourova at a press conference.

Digital inclusion is also on the menu of this Berlin Declaration in an increasingly digital Europe, the digitization of which is being neglected. In France alone, INSEE estimated in 2019 that 38% of users would be missing at least one basic digital skill, while 2% would not have any skills.

Illectronism or digital illiteracy affects 17% of the population. One in four does not know how to be informed and one in five cannot communicate over the Internet. Among the population groups most affected are those whom the EU seeks to involve in its inclusive transition by helping them to learn, the oldest, the less educated, those with modest incomes, those living alone, in a couple with no children or even residing in the overseas departments. The Declaration of 8 December commits the signatories to work to make digital transformation accessible to both people with disabilities and the most marginalized.

For Europeans with a better understanding of the technology, the EU wants to promote mobile applications that are much younger and more practical. “As the majority of citizens use mobile devices to access the Internet, we must appreciate the paradigm shift from ‘eGov’ (electronic government) to ‘mGov’ (mobile government).” The management of the future will be mobile and easy to use: it remains to be seen if our grandparents know how to use them.

Catching up with the digital giants

In addition to the current antitrust lawsuits, the GAFA tax and the future law on digital services, which intentionally imposes stricter regulations on “Big Tech” (digital giants such as Google, Facebook or Amazon), the Berlin Declaration will ensure that Europe is based on technology based around people.

Artificial intelligence, blockchain and quantum computers are incredible technologies that are used for the well-being and comfort of citizens. The problem is that these sectors are now controlled by foreign powers with different standards. The United States is the most emblematic example. The EU has not yet been able to produce its own “Big Tech”: Facebook, Google, Amazon or even Microsoft are unparalleled on the continent. Critics point out that Europe, which does not rely as much on innovation and investment as possible, prefers to restrict technology that is already in place so that it conforms to its values ​​and standards.

Ursula von der Leyen herself recognized the considerable delay vis-à-vis the American digital giants: ” [Il est] Perhaps too late to reproduce digital giants, but in certain areas there is still time to achieve technological sovereignty […] essential. ‘Public services are part of this and may allow Europe, along with any other digital transition initiatives, to develop a homogeneous, mobile, connected digital society whose fundamental rights are guaranteed, even online and even through the use of foreign services.

The real challenge will be to achieve these goals in a sustainable and resilient manner. In a context of the economic and health crisis that is on top of the climate emergency, we all have to adapt our behavior and our consumption. Behaviors and consumption that need to be adapted offline and online and that need to be facilitated by law The declaration thus recalls the agenda for sustainable development drawn up by the United Nations, the Paris Agreement or the goals of the European Green Deal. Digitization, yes, but in short for the benefit of the environment and people. The human factor is accused of having been forgotten in conglomerates set up abroad due to a lack of regulation. However, we see the United States today repent when Facebook is prosecuted for abusing a dominant position.

In a European continent that aims to become one of the most mature and data empowered continents, the sharing of data is fundamental. It seems like an accepted goal to realign the power of big data to turn the scales away from big technology. “We have the courage to set our rules for personal data, and we must do that now for government, public, and industrial data. Define the rules. European rules. Everyone will be welcome in Europe, which is extremely important – provided that we obey our rules, ”said Thierry Breton at the end of November. This obviously points to the GDPR, but also to the future law on digital services, whose main lines and principles of the European vision are contained in the Berlin Declaration.

“The Berlin Declaration defends a European approach to digital technology that is based on shared values ​​and aims to ensure that technology improves our quality of life,” summarizes EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a leading figure in internet regulation. and its services in Brussels.