Apple TV +: The last thing he told me was announced with Julia Roberts

The last thing he told me is the name of a new series on Apple TV + in which we find Julia Roberts in the lead role. She will also be an executive producer. According to the deadline, it is a limited series. So we can understand that there will probably only be one season.

Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s production company, produces The Last Thing He Told Me. The story is based on Laura Dave’s book of the same name. The series was created by Laura Dave and Josh Singer.

The last he told me follows a woman (Julia Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about the reasons for her husband’s mysterious disappearance. The novel will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 4th (at least in the US).

The series marked Julia Roberts’ second regular role on television in recent years. Her previous role was on the Homecoming series on Amazon Prime Video. The actress is best known for her movie roles, including her role in Pretty Woman. She also starred in Erin Brockovich, Alone Against All, a film for which she won the 2001 Academy Award for Best Actress.

There’s no release date for Apple TV + yet: the last thing he told me was announced on Apple TV + with Julia Roberts. The rest of the cast is also unknown.