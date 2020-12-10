Google SEO Trends for 2021

In this article, we’re going to discuss three major SEO trends that will become real SEO criteria from 2021. We have to be ready to follow them and implement them from the first quarter of the new year.

Mobile First Index: This update should be introduced in September 2020. However, due to the health crisis, it was postponed to March 2021. Starting next spring, Googlebot will index the mobile versions of websites first. and classic websites are indexed secondary.

If your website is not yet suitable for mobile phones, now is the time to hire a web designer to make your website responsive. Among the various solutions available, such as For example mobile websites in m., Websites in AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) with specific HTML markup, it was clear to Google: It prefers responsive websites because we only have one and the same website. We limit the duplicate content problem, avoid adding to the site’s crawling budget, and we have a site that is readable and customizable on most screens.

Quality and “confidence” of text content: Google has released a new update called “December Core Update 2020”. It is based on the quality and “trust” of the content. Before writing and publishing textual content such as an article, ask yourself the following questions: Does my content give you confidence to read? Will internet users who read it believe the information it contains? Does the article give the impression that it was written by a connoisseur or specialist in the field? Will you cite this content as a source if you encounter similar problems later?

Here are the official questions from the Google article:

“What Webmasters Should Know About Top Google Updates”

Does the content contain information in a way that you would like to trust, e.g. B. Clear Sourcing, proof of expertise, background information about the author or the website on which they are published, e.g. B. via links to an author’s page or to information on a website? Page? If you research the website that the content is created on, does it give you the impression that they are trustworthy or generally recognized as an authority in the field? Is this content written by an expert or enthusiast who has a proven knowledge of the subject? Is the content free of easily verifiable factual errors? Would you feel comfortable if you trusted this content with questions related to your money or your life?

User experience and mobile ergonomics: Google now speaks of “page usability”. Here is the official press release from the American Search Engine: Rate Pages Ease of Use to Make the Web Better

One of the examples in the article shows that you need to customize the elements on a web page well and the stability of the data loading of a web page is one of the criteria.

For example, to prevent a user from accidentally pressing a key if the page has not yet fully loaded and the interface options have been moved:

For 2021 we can therefore keep three essential points for a successful SEO strategy:

The Mobile First Index User Experience / Mobile Ergonomics The quality and confidence of text content