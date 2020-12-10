Safari technology preview: Apple offers version 117

Apple is offering the 117th version of Safari Technology Preview tonight. This is the experimental version of Safari that developers can use to preview the browser.

According to Apple, this release focused on Web Inspector, CSS, JavaScript, Web Assembly, Web API, Speech Recognition, WebRTC, Media, Web Animation, Scrolling, Scroll Snap, Private Click Measurement, and Web Drivers. Apple also took the opportunity to correct some of the errors discovered by the testers.

Developers are encouraged to read the full changes on Apple’s website. To download, click here for macOS Catalina and here for macOS Big Sur. Go to System Preferences> Software Update to download the new update if you already have an earlier version of Safari Technology Preview installed.